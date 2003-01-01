Remote Associates Test

A collection of tasks from the Remote Associates Test of Creativity

The Remote Associates Test (RAT) is a test of creative potential. It was developed by Martha Mednick in 1962 and has since been considered as a valid measure of creativity.

Each RAT question presents three cue words that are linked by a fourth word, which is the correct answer.

A typical person can solve most of the items marked as "Easy", about half of the "Medium" ones, and few of the hard ones.

RAT Item Solution Difficulty
cottage / swiss / cake Very Easy
cream / skate / water Very Easy
loser / throat / spot Very Easy
show / life / row Very Easy
night / wrist / stop Very Easy
duck / fold / dollar Very Easy
rocking / wheel / high Very Easy
dew / comb / bee Very Easy
fountain / baking / pop Very Easy
preserve / ranger / tropical Very Easy
aid / rubber / wagon Easy
flake / mobile / cone Easy
cracker / fly / fighter Very Easy
safety / cushion / point Easy
cane / daddy / plum Very Easy
dream / break / light Easy
fish / mine / rush Easy
political / surprise / line Very Easy
measure / worm / video Very Easy
high / district / house Easy
sense / courtesy / place Medium
worm / shelf / end Very Easy
piece / mind / dating Hard
flower / friend / scout Medium
river / note / account Easy
print / berry / bird Easy
pie / luck / belly Medium
date / alley / fold Very Easy
opera / hand / dish Medium
cadet / capsule / ship Easy
fur / rack / tail Easy
stick / maker / point Hard
hound / pressure / shot Easy
fox / man / peep Medium
sleeping / bean / trash Very Easy
dust / cereal / fish Hard
light / birthday / stick Medium
food / forward / break Very Easy
shine / beam / struck Medium
peach / arm / tar Medium
water / mine / shaker Very Easy
palm / shoe / house Medium
basket / eight / snow Easy
wheel / hand / shopping Medium
right / cat / carbon Hard
home / sea / bed Very Hard
nuclear / feud / album Very Easy
sandwich / house / golf Very Easy
cross / rain / tie Hard
sage / paint / hair Medium
french / car / shoe Medium
boot / summer / ground Medium
chamber / mask / natural Hard
mill / tooth / dust Medium
main / sweeper / light Medium
pike / coat / signal Medium
office / mail / hat Hard
fly / clip / wall Medium
age / mile / sand Hard
catcher / food / hot Hard
wagon / break / radio Medium
tank / hill / secret Hard
health / taker / less Hard
lift / card / mask Hard
dress / dial / flower Medium
force / line / mail Hard
guy / rain / down Hard
eight / skate / stick Medium
down / question / check Medium
animal / back / rat Hard
officer / cash / larceny Hard
pine / crab / sauce Hard
house / thumb / pepper Hard
carpet / alert / ink Medium
master / toss / finger Medium
hammer / gear / hunter Medium
knife / light / pal Medium
foul / ground / mate Hard
change / circuit / cake Hard
way / board / sleep Medium
blank / list / mate Medium
tail / water / flood Hard
marshal / child / piano Hard
cover / arm / wear Hard
rain / test / stomach Hard
time / blown / nelson Hard
pile / market / room Hard
mouse / bear / sand Easy
cat / number / phone Medium
keg / puff / room Medium
trip / house / goal Very Hard
fork / dark / man Very Hard
fence / card / master Very Hard
test / runner / map Hard
dive / light / rocket Hard
man / glue / star Hard
tooth / potato / heart Hard
illness / bus / computer Very Hard
type / ghost / screen Medium
mail / board / lung Very Hard
teeth / arrest / start Hard
iron / shovel / engine Hard
wet / law / business Medium
rope / truck / line Hard
off / military / first Hard
spoon / cloth / card Hard
cut / cream / war Hard
note / chain / master Hard
shock / shave / taste Hard
wise / work / tower Very Hard
grass / king / meat Hard
baby / spring / cap Hard
break / bean / cake Hard
cry / front / ship Very Hard
hold / print / stool Hard
roll / bean / fish Hard
horse / human / drag Medium
oil / bar / tuna Hard
bottom / curve / hop Hard
tomato / bomb / picker Hard
pea / shell / chest Hard
line / fruit / drunk Very Hard
bump / egg / step Very Hard
fight / control / machine Hard
home / arm / room Hard
child / scan / wash Very Hard
nose / stone / bear Hard
end / line / lock Very Hard
control / place / rate Very Hard
lounge / hour / napkin Very Hard
artist / hatch / route Very Hard
pet / bottom / garden Very Hard
mate / shoes / total Very Hard
self / attorney / spending Very Hard
board / blade / back Hard
land / hand / house Very Hard
hungry / order / belt Very Hard
forward / flush / razor Very Hard
shadow / chart / drop Very Hard
way / ground / weather Very Hard
cast / side / jump Very Hard
back / step / screen Hard
reading / service / stick Very Hard
over / plant / horse Very Hard
falling / actor / dust Very Easy
broken / clear / eye Very Easy
skunk / kings / boiled Very Easy
widow / bite / monkey Easy
bass / complex / sleep Easy
coin / quick / spoon Easy
gold / stool / tender Easy
time / hair / stretch Easy
cracker / union / rabbit Medium
bald / screech / emblem Medium
blood / music / cheese Medium
manners / round / tennis Medium
off / trumpet / atomic Medium
playing / credit / report Medium
rabbit / cloud / house Medium
room / blood / salts Medium
salt / deep / foam Medium
square / cardboard / open Medium
water / tobacco / stove Medium
ache / hunter / cabbage Medium
chamber / staff / box Medium
high / book / sour Medium
lick / sprinkle / mines Medium
pure / blue / fall Medium
snack / line / birthday Medium
square / telephone / club Medium
surprise / wrap / care Medium
ticket / shop / broker Medium
barrel / root / belly Medium
blade / witted / weary Medium
cherry / time / smell Medium
notch / flight / spin Medium
strap / pocket / time Medium
walker / main / sweeper Medium
wicked / bustle / slicker Medium
chocolate / fortune / tin Hard
color / numbers / oil Hard
mouse / sharp / blue Hard
sandwich / golf / foot Hard
silk / cream / even Hard
speak / money / street Hard
big / leaf / shade Hard
envy / golf / beans Hard
hall / car / swimming Hard
ink / herring / neck Hard
measure / desk / scotch Hard
strike / same / tennis Hard
athletes / web / rabbit Hard
board / magic / death Hard
lapse / vivid / elephant Hard
puss / tart / spoiled Hard
rock / times / steel Hard
stop / petty / sneak Hard
thread / pine / pain Hard
zone / still / noise Hard
cloth / sad / out Hard
cotton / bathtub / tonic Hard
foot / collection / out Hard
inch / deal / peg Hard
jump / kill / bliss Hard
magic / plush / floor Hard
note / dive / chair Hard
stalk / trainer / king Hard
bump / throat / sum Hard
shopping / washer / picture Hard
blank / white / lines Hard
stick / light / birthday Hard
sore / shoulder / sweat Very Hard
call / pay / line  
end / burning / blue  
man / hot / sure  
stick / pal / ball  
blue / cake / cottage  
man / wheel / high  
motion / poke / down  
line / birthday / surprise  
wood / liquor / luck  
house / village / golf  
plan / show / walker  
key / wall / previous  
bell / iron / tender  
water / youth / soda  
base / snow / dance  
stop / kart / slow  
up / book / charge  
tin / writer / my  
leg / arm / person  
weight / out / pencil  
spin / tip / shape  
sharp / tick / tie  
out / band / night  
cool / house / fat  
back / go / light  
man / order / air  
bath / up / burst  
ball / out / blue  
up / around / rear  
house / blanket / ball Hard
trap / polar / claw Very Easy
cinder / building / buster Very Easy
line / patrol / town Hard
thorn / whack / rose Very Easy
garbage / beer / paint Easy
scan / nap / burglar Very Easy
trap / back / screen Easy
through / disk / way Hard
tax / real / fourth Hard
life / color / coast Hard
wave / lamp / dry Hard
glass / rush / happy Easy
waffle / lung / tire Medium
poison / league / creeping Medium
pain / serial / whale Very Easy
floor / shade / heat Easy
puppy / TRUE / letter Easy
bedroom / plan / brew Hard
mouth / bike / oil Hard
polish / finger / down Easy
sake / pet / nick Hard
computer / cable / broadcast Very Hard
skirts / take / put Medium
jury / door / side Very Hard
due / life / tense Hard
tomato / cement / tooth Hard
flag / vault / fishing Very Easy
release / french / secretary Hard
dollar / stop / language Very Easy
quick / spoon / screen Medium
grand / door / bang Very Hard
dash / happy / stick Very Hard
ruby / glass / bunny Medium
demon / limit / way Medium
gap / door / sign Hard
food / front / drug Medium
set / program / cable Very Easy
chest / car / store Very Hard
property / moral / price Hard
rag / milk / out Hard
noise / collar / wash Medium
bay / picture / washer Medium
hard / drift / cutter Easy
cottage / brick / cake Very Easy
stick / hair / ball  
stool / powder / ball  
key / wall / precious  
water / pen / soda  
steady / cart / slow  
tin / write / my  
weight / pipe / pencil  
sharp / thumb / tie  
back / short / light  
bath / up / gum  
ball / out / jack  
up / deep / rear  
shelf / read / end Easy
sea / home / stomach Easy
car / swimming / cue Easy
cookies / sixteen / heart Easy
lounge / hour / drink Easy
keel / show / row Easy
desert / ice / spell Hard
base / show / dance Hard
soap / shoe / tissue Hard
hot / butterflies / pump Hard
head / street / dark Easy
room / saturday / salts Hard
surprise / line / birthday Easy
red / go / car Easy

Sources