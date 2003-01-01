A collection of tasks from the Remote Associates Test of Creativity
The Remote Associates Test (RAT) is a test of creative potential. It was developed by Martha Mednick in 1962 and has since been considered as a valid measure of creativity.
Each RAT question presents three cue words that are linked by a fourth word, which is the correct answer.
A typical person can solve most of the items marked as "Easy", about half of the "Medium" ones, and few of the hard ones.
|cottage / swiss / cake
|Very Easy
|cream / skate / water
|Very Easy
|loser / throat / spot
|Very Easy
|show / life / row
|Very Easy
|night / wrist / stop
|Very Easy
|duck / fold / dollar
|Very Easy
|rocking / wheel / high
|Very Easy
|dew / comb / bee
|Very Easy
|fountain / baking / pop
|Very Easy
|preserve / ranger / tropical
|Very Easy
|aid / rubber / wagon
|Easy
|flake / mobile / cone
|Easy
|cracker / fly / fighter
|Very Easy
|safety / cushion / point
|Easy
|cane / daddy / plum
|Very Easy
|dream / break / light
|Easy
|fish / mine / rush
|Easy
|political / surprise / line
|Very Easy
|measure / worm / video
|Very Easy
|high / district / house
|Easy
|sense / courtesy / place
|Medium
|worm / shelf / end
|Very Easy
|piece / mind / dating
|Hard
|flower / friend / scout
|Medium
|river / note / account
|Easy
|print / berry / bird
|Easy
|pie / luck / belly
|Medium
|date / alley / fold
|Very Easy
|opera / hand / dish
|Medium
|cadet / capsule / ship
|Easy
|fur / rack / tail
|Easy
|stick / maker / point
|Hard
|hound / pressure / shot
|Easy
|fox / man / peep
|Medium
|sleeping / bean / trash
|Very Easy
|dust / cereal / fish
|Hard
|light / birthday / stick
|Medium
|food / forward / break
|Very Easy
|shine / beam / struck
|Medium
|peach / arm / tar
|Medium
|water / mine / shaker
|Very Easy
|palm / shoe / house
|Medium
|basket / eight / snow
|Easy
|wheel / hand / shopping
|Medium
|right / cat / carbon
|Hard
|home / sea / bed
|Very Hard
|nuclear / feud / album
|Very Easy
|sandwich / house / golf
|Very Easy
|cross / rain / tie
|Hard
|sage / paint / hair
|Medium
|french / car / shoe
|Medium
|boot / summer / ground
|Medium
|chamber / mask / natural
|Hard
|mill / tooth / dust
|Medium
|main / sweeper / light
|Medium
|pike / coat / signal
|Medium
|office / mail / hat
|Hard
|fly / clip / wall
|Medium
|age / mile / sand
|Hard
|catcher / food / hot
|Hard
|wagon / break / radio
|Medium
|tank / hill / secret
|Hard
|health / taker / less
|Hard
|lift / card / mask
|Hard
|dress / dial / flower
|Medium
|force / line / mail
|Hard
|guy / rain / down
|Hard
|eight / skate / stick
|Medium
|down / question / check
|Medium
|animal / back / rat
|Hard
|officer / cash / larceny
|Hard
|pine / crab / sauce
|Hard
|house / thumb / pepper
|Hard
|carpet / alert / ink
|Medium
|master / toss / finger
|Medium
|hammer / gear / hunter
|Medium
|knife / light / pal
|Medium
|foul / ground / mate
|Hard
|change / circuit / cake
|Hard
|way / board / sleep
|Medium
|blank / list / mate
|Medium
|tail / water / flood
|Hard
|marshal / child / piano
|Hard
|cover / arm / wear
|Hard
|rain / test / stomach
|Hard
|time / blown / nelson
|Hard
|pile / market / room
|Hard
|mouse / bear / sand
|Easy
|cat / number / phone
|Medium
|keg / puff / room
|Medium
|trip / house / goal
|Very Hard
|fork / dark / man
|Very Hard
|fence / card / master
|Very Hard
|test / runner / map
|Hard
|dive / light / rocket
|Hard
|man / glue / star
|Hard
|tooth / potato / heart
|Hard
|illness / bus / computer
|Very Hard
|type / ghost / screen
|Medium
|mail / board / lung
|Very Hard
|teeth / arrest / start
|Hard
|iron / shovel / engine
|Hard
|wet / law / business
|Medium
|rope / truck / line
|Hard
|off / military / first
|Hard
|spoon / cloth / card
|Hard
|cut / cream / war
|Hard
|note / chain / master
|Hard
|shock / shave / taste
|Hard
|wise / work / tower
|Very Hard
|grass / king / meat
|Hard
|baby / spring / cap
|Hard
|break / bean / cake
|Hard
|cry / front / ship
|Very Hard
|hold / print / stool
|Hard
|roll / bean / fish
|Hard
|horse / human / drag
|Medium
|oil / bar / tuna
|Hard
|bottom / curve / hop
|Hard
|tomato / bomb / picker
|Hard
|pea / shell / chest
|Hard
|line / fruit / drunk
|Very Hard
|bump / egg / step
|Very Hard
|fight / control / machine
|Hard
|home / arm / room
|Hard
|child / scan / wash
|Very Hard
|nose / stone / bear
|Hard
|end / line / lock
|Very Hard
|control / place / rate
|Very Hard
|lounge / hour / napkin
|Very Hard
|artist / hatch / route
|Very Hard
|pet / bottom / garden
|Very Hard
|mate / shoes / total
|Very Hard
|self / attorney / spending
|Very Hard
|board / blade / back
|Hard
|land / hand / house
|Very Hard
|hungry / order / belt
|Very Hard
|forward / flush / razor
|Very Hard
|shadow / chart / drop
|Very Hard
|way / ground / weather
|Very Hard
|cast / side / jump
|Very Hard
|back / step / screen
|Hard
|reading / service / stick
|Very Hard
|over / plant / horse
|Very Hard
|falling / actor / dust
|Very Easy
|broken / clear / eye
|Very Easy
|skunk / kings / boiled
|Very Easy
|widow / bite / monkey
|Easy
|bass / complex / sleep
|Easy
|coin / quick / spoon
|Easy
|gold / stool / tender
|Easy
|time / hair / stretch
|Easy
|cracker / union / rabbit
|Medium
|bald / screech / emblem
|Medium
|blood / music / cheese
|Medium
|manners / round / tennis
|Medium
|off / trumpet / atomic
|Medium
|playing / credit / report
|Medium
|rabbit / cloud / house
|Medium
|room / blood / salts
|Medium
|salt / deep / foam
|Medium
|square / cardboard / open
|Medium
|water / tobacco / stove
|Medium
|ache / hunter / cabbage
|Medium
|chamber / staff / box
|Medium
|high / book / sour
|Medium
|lick / sprinkle / mines
|Medium
|pure / blue / fall
|Medium
|snack / line / birthday
|Medium
|square / telephone / club
|Medium
|surprise / wrap / care
|Medium
|ticket / shop / broker
|Medium
|barrel / root / belly
|Medium
|blade / witted / weary
|Medium
|cherry / time / smell
|Medium
|notch / flight / spin
|Medium
|strap / pocket / time
|Medium
|walker / main / sweeper
|Medium
|wicked / bustle / slicker
|Medium
|chocolate / fortune / tin
|Hard
|color / numbers / oil
|Hard
|mouse / sharp / blue
|Hard
|sandwich / golf / foot
|Hard
|silk / cream / even
|Hard
|speak / money / street
|Hard
|big / leaf / shade
|Hard
|envy / golf / beans
|Hard
|hall / car / swimming
|Hard
|ink / herring / neck
|Hard
|measure / desk / scotch
|Hard
|strike / same / tennis
|Hard
|athletes / web / rabbit
|Hard
|board / magic / death
|Hard
|lapse / vivid / elephant
|Hard
|puss / tart / spoiled
|Hard
|rock / times / steel
|Hard
|stop / petty / sneak
|Hard
|thread / pine / pain
|Hard
|zone / still / noise
|Hard
|cloth / sad / out
|Hard
|cotton / bathtub / tonic
|Hard
|foot / collection / out
|Hard
|inch / deal / peg
|Hard
|jump / kill / bliss
|Hard
|magic / plush / floor
|Hard
|note / dive / chair
|Hard
|stalk / trainer / king
|Hard
|bump / throat / sum
|Hard
|shopping / washer / picture
|Hard
|blank / white / lines
|Hard
|stick / light / birthday
|Hard
|sore / shoulder / sweat
|Very Hard
|trap / polar / claw
|Very Easy
|cinder / building / buster
|Very Easy
|line / patrol / town
|Hard
|thorn / whack / rose
|Very Easy
|garbage / beer / paint
|Easy
|scan / nap / burglar
|Very Easy
|trap / back / screen
|Easy
|through / disk / way
|Hard
|tax / real / fourth
|Hard
|life / color / coast
|Hard
|wave / lamp / dry
|Hard
|glass / rush / happy
|Easy
|waffle / lung / tire
|Medium
|poison / league / creeping
|Medium
|pain / serial / whale
|Very Easy
|floor / shade / heat
|Easy
|puppy / TRUE / letter
|Easy
|bedroom / plan / brew
|Hard
|mouth / bike / oil
|Hard
|polish / finger / down
|Easy
|sake / pet / nick
|Hard
|computer / cable / broadcast
|Very Hard
|skirts / take / put
|Medium
|jury / door / side
|Very Hard
|due / life / tense
|Hard
|tomato / cement / tooth
|Hard
|flag / vault / fishing
|Very Easy
|release / french / secretary
|Hard
|dollar / stop / language
|Very Easy
|quick / spoon / screen
|Medium
|grand / door / bang
|Very Hard
|dash / happy / stick
|Very Hard
|ruby / glass / bunny
|Medium
|demon / limit / way
|Medium
|gap / door / sign
|Hard
|food / front / drug
|Medium
|set / program / cable
|Very Easy
|chest / car / store
|Very Hard
|property / moral / price
|Hard
|rag / milk / out
|Hard
|noise / collar / wash
|Medium
|bay / picture / washer
|Medium
|hard / drift / cutter
|Easy
|cottage / brick / cake
|Very Easy
|Easy
|sea / home / stomach
|Easy
|car / swimming / cue
|Easy
|cookies / sixteen / heart
|Easy
|lounge / hour / drink
|Easy
|keel / show / row
|Easy
|desert / ice / spell
|Hard
|base / show / dance
|Hard
|soap / shoe / tissue
|Hard
|hot / butterflies / pump
|Hard
|head / street / dark
|Easy
|room / saturday / salts
|Hard
|surprise / line / birthday
|Easy
|red / go / car
|Easy