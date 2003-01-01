Remote Associates Test A collection of tasks from the Remote Associates Test of Creativity

The Remote Associates Test (RAT) is a test of creative potential. It was developed by Martha Mednick in 1962 and has since been considered as a valid measure of creativity.

Each RAT question presents three cue words that are linked by a fourth word, which is the correct answer.

A typical person can solve most of the items marked as "Easy", about half of the "Medium" ones, and few of the hard ones.

